Disgraced cop guilty of double murder

A former Gqeberha police officer and a suspected gangster have been found guilty of a slew of offences including two counts of murder.
The disgraced K9 unit constable, Ashlyn Camphor, together with Duwayne Williams, were convicted in the Gqeberha high court on Friday.
They will be sentenced next month.
Camphor was found guilty of all the 12 charges against him, while Williams was convicted on seven charges.
Among other crimes, Camphor was charged with contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act, two counts of murder, attempted murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
This comes after Zhane Peters and Jason Petersen were shot and killed on January 26 2021.
In his earlier testimony, Camphor said that on the day of the shooting he had been driving around the city’s northern areas and attended a braai with friends in Gelvandale.
He then dropped a friend off in Kariega and made his way to Bloemendal to fetch Williams.
The Herald previously reported that Camphor denied being the man who drove the Ford Tourneo Custom to the Harrington Street, Arcadia home, where Peters and Petersen were shot and killed.
However, his version was disputed by one of the men who survived the shooting.
It is alleged that on the day of the shooting, Camphor, Williams, and a third person unknown to the state, arrived at the Arcadia premises armed with firearms.
Petersen and another man were standing in the front yard when shots were fired at them.
Peters was inside the house.
Petersen managed to make his way into the house, prompting Williams and the second shooter to allegedly storm the house, with more shots being fired.
Peters and Petersen were declared dead on the scene.
Camphor was arrested at his place of residence on February 24 2021, where police confiscated drugs, ammunition, stun grenades, and teargas canisters.
Williams was arrested the same day.
Both will remain in custody until August 15 for pre-sentence proceedings.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the verdict.
“It is disturbing when police officers tarnish the reputation of this profession by engaging in corrupt activities,” Mene said.
“As the SAPS, we welcome the guilty verdict and hope that this serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.
“We will not allow the actions of a few to define our profession.
“We will continue to make a positive affect within our communities as we are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting and serving them,” Mene said.
Disgraced cop guilty of double murder
