News

Two shot dead in Tongaat

By TImesLIVE - 01 July 2023
The circumstances surround the shooting incident are unknown, but police are investigating, says IPSS Paramedics.
Image: 123RF

Two men were shot dead and another injured in a shooting incident in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday night.

IPSS said its paramedics arrived on the scene to find the men had been shot multiple times, with two declared dead on the scene. The other man, who had a gunshot wound to his head, was stabilised and taken to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police, said IPSS.

TimesLIVE

