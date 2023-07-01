Two men were shot dead and another injured in a shooting incident in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday night.
IPSS said its paramedics arrived on the scene to find the men had been shot multiple times, with two declared dead on the scene. The other man, who had a gunshot wound to his head, was stabilised and taken to hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police, said IPSS.
TimesLIVE
Two shot dead in Tongaat
Image: 123RF
Two men were shot dead and another injured in a shooting incident in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday night.
IPSS said its paramedics arrived on the scene to find the men had been shot multiple times, with two declared dead on the scene. The other man, who had a gunshot wound to his head, was stabilised and taken to hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police, said IPSS.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics