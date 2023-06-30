Woodridge pupil reaches out to Kariega fire victims
Junior city councillor says never mind school holidays, she’s happy to help
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 30 June 2023
While most teens are wasting their school holidays away lazing around, Woodridge pupil and Nelson Mandela Bay junior city councillor Khazimla Adam is at it again, opting to use her time to better the lives of the less fortunate.
The grade 11 pupil is spending her school holiday organising donations for three children left destitute by a fire in Kariega...
