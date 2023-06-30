Standoff over Nelson Mandela Bay metro police, traffic officer jobs
Dozen of trained candidates picket outside City Hall, demanding to be permanently employed
By Andisa Bonani - 30 June 2023
Almost 50 trained Nelson Mandela Bay metro police and traffic officer candidates picketed outside City Hall on Thursday, demanding to be permanently employed, saying they had been promised jobs three years ago.
The protesters, who were contracted under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), met mayor Gary van Niekerk on June 10 after their contracts expired in May...
Standoff over Nelson Mandela Bay metro police, traffic officer jobs
Dozen of trained candidates picket outside City Hall, demanding to be permanently employed
Almost 50 trained Nelson Mandela Bay metro police and traffic officer candidates picketed outside City Hall on Thursday, demanding to be permanently employed, saying they had been promised jobs three years ago.
The protesters, who were contracted under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), met mayor Gary van Niekerk on June 10 after their contracts expired in May...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics