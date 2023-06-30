×

News

SMEs could help in managing electricity crisis, says expert

Information and communication technology entrepreneurs have role to play in coming up with solutions, says MTN’s Renier Meyer

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 June 2023

Every crisis presents new opportunities and with SA facing an electricity crisis, entrepreneurs in the information and communication technology sector can look at how they can bring solutions to businesses.

This is according to MTN regional sales manager indirect channel and SMEs Renier Meyer, who was speaking during a panel discussion on Tuesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



