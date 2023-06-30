Prisoners sell their wares at arts fest
By Devon Koen - 30 June 2023
A new partnership between the National Arts Festival and the department of correctional services saw various items, produced by inmates and parolees, on display and for sale at the Village Green for the first time.
More than R160,000 worth of paintings, clothing, jewellery and other crafts created by prisoners from across SA have sparked the interest of festival goers and more than R30,000 worth of items had been sold by noon on Thursday...
