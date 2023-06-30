Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's recent assertion that solar could collapse the national grid overlooked the real cause of the problem, an expert said on Thursday.
Rather, the main issue was that Eskom’s generation equipment was not designed to handle sudden fluctuations in the transmission network, said Alumo Energy MD Rein Snoeck Henkemans .
In a briefing on the state of energy on Sunday, Ramokgopa warned that adding a lot of photovoltaic (PV) generation capacity to the grid at once could collapse it.
“We are beginning to see the multiplicity of generation platforms. Our recent visit to Vietnam has indicated there are pitfalls to this exercise, that you should be very careful at the rate you are introducing new generation capacity from solar PV. It has the capacity to collapse the grid,” Ramokgopa said, adding that issues around grid strengthening were important to realise this benefit.
Snoeck Henkemans said if a solar unit produced one megawatt of electricity and there was a sudden drop in solar production for any reason, Eskom's generation equipment must account for that drop, which could exceed current generation capacity.
“In other words, the problem does not lie with solar, but rather lack of advanced grid management and demand response systems to ensure stability.”
He said Ramokgopa failed to clarify whether he was addressing large-scale energy farms or whether individual business and residential solar were included in his concerns.
“In either case, it seems that he may have failed to account for the existence of advanced grid management technologies and modern lithium-ion batteries, which are known for their high energy density, long-cycle life and low maintenance requirements.
No fear of grid collapse due to large-scale addition of solar, expert says
“These batteries store surplus energy from solar panels for use during load-shedding, night-time and low solar production.”
Snoeck Henkemans said homeowners can tap into grid energy when supply is stable and seamlessly switch to battery power during blackouts without impacting the grid.
Normally, national grids incorporate various measures to maintain stability, regardless of the energy sources connected to them, he added.
“These measures include voltage regulation, frequency control and robust transmission infrastructure.
“Grid operators continually monitor the grid's performance and adjust power generation and distribution to ensure stability.”
Snoeck Henkemans said Ramokgopa’s concerns about abruptly adding a significant amount of solar generation into the grid were also unfounded.
“The process will more likely follow a staggered implementation approach over multiple years. Large-scale solar projects require months to construct, and the planning, permit application and allocation phases can take up to three to five years to complete."
As a result, the national grid would not experience a sudden surge of solar energy for several years, at the very least, he said, adding that this should give the utility ample time to enhance its infrastructure to be ready for solar.
There was a need to upgrade the country’s power infrastructure to address any potential challenges raised as a result of adding greater generation capacity to the existing grid, Snoeck Henkemans said.
