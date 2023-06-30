The complaints arose shortly after Hatang resigned as CEO in May this year and was to serve a three-month notice. He was placed on special leave when a probe into the complaints commenced.
Hatang also did not disclose information on the complaints.
“As you can imagine, the last couple of months have been very difficult for me and my family. As a result, I will not be making any further statements on the matter.”
Instead, he said he was thankful to the board, the Mandela family and particularly Graca Machel, for their support. He also thanked his staff for allowing him to lead them.
“The respect and support they gave me, and the global community of supporters of the foundation for all that they made possible during my time in office.
“With my hand on my heart, I thank Madiba for all he was to me as my guiding force and the one who taught me that everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do. I carry hope in my heart and I have faith in the future.”
Ndebele had said on Wednesday that based on the outcome of the investigations, Hatang’s conduct had become “unbecoming and was unacceptable for someone in his position”.
TimesLIVE
'I will ensure I restore my name': Sello Hatang bids farewell after dismissal from Nelson Mandela Foundation
Foundation summarily dismissed CEO after private investigation into complaints about his personal conduct in the workplace
Reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Sacked Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says he will continue to serve the world while restoring his name after the “unfortunate” outcome of investigations which led to his dismissal.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation decided on Wednesday Hatang should be summarily dismissed. This stems from investigations into complaints of “serious allegations” made by staff members in May related to his past conduct.
In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, Hatang said he is honoured and humbled to have served the country, the late Nelson Mandela and as CEO of the foundation for the past 15 years.
“For each and every day I spent, I am deeply grateful.”
“The time, however, has come for me to carry the spirit of service beyond the foundation. The outcome of the investigations are truly unfortunate, thus in the immediate term I will be focusing my attention on a matter that is vital to who I am and how I can continue to serve in the world: ensuring that my name is restored to reflect the person that I, and others, truly know me to be,” he said.
The foundation’s chairperson Prof Njabulo Ndebele refused to elaborate on the complaints against Hatang, but stated that they related to his personal conduct at the workplace.
The complaints arose shortly after Hatang resigned as CEO in May this year and was to serve a three-month notice. He was placed on special leave when a probe into the complaints commenced.
Hatang also did not disclose information on the complaints.
“As you can imagine, the last couple of months have been very difficult for me and my family. As a result, I will not be making any further statements on the matter.”
Instead, he said he was thankful to the board, the Mandela family and particularly Graca Machel, for their support. He also thanked his staff for allowing him to lead them.
“The respect and support they gave me, and the global community of supporters of the foundation for all that they made possible during my time in office.
“With my hand on my heart, I thank Madiba for all he was to me as my guiding force and the one who taught me that everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do. I carry hope in my heart and I have faith in the future.”
Ndebele had said on Wednesday that based on the outcome of the investigations, Hatang’s conduct had become “unbecoming and was unacceptable for someone in his position”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics