×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bitou council scraps plan to put development on Plett park

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 30 June 2023

After a public backlash and environmental concerns were raised, the Bitou municipality’s council has backtracked on fully developing a plot in Plettenberg Bay’s Ward 2 which includes a park.

The decision was made at a council meeting on Thursday where it was agreed that portion A of the plot will remain as is while the development of portion B goes ahead...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read