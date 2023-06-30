Award-winning poet Koleka Putuma brings her works to life
By Devon Koen - 30 June 2023
Koleka Putuma, the inaugural recipient of the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for poetry, has brought her poems to life at the Monument Gallery in Makhanda, where she uses different mediums to showcase her work.
Exploring the different ways of rethinking histories and futures through the roles the imagination plays while combining artistic mediums, Putuma’s installation at the 1820 Settlers Monument has brought something fresh to the festival...
