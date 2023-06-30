Gqeberha police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a teenager who was struck by a stray bullet in Bloemendal last week.
Kurtley Rossouw, 14, had been playing with a soccer ball outside his home when he was killed.
Rossouw, who was visually impaired due to albinism, died on his way to hospital.
Justin Malgas, 25, died at the scene and a third person was wounded.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the arrests.
“On Tuesday, the investigating officer arrested a 33-year-old male at his home in Ambraal Street in Gelvandale,” Naidu said.
“The second suspect, 21, was arrested at the New Law Court in Gqeberha while he was attending court on another matter.”
Arrests made in connection with death of teenager Kurtley Rossouw
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Gqeberha police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a teenager who was struck by a stray bullet in Bloemendal last week.
Kurtley Rossouw, 14, had been playing with a soccer ball outside his home when he was killed.
Rossouw, who was visually impaired due to albinism, died on his way to hospital.
Justin Malgas, 25, died at the scene and a third person was wounded.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the arrests.
“On Tuesday, the investigating officer arrested a 33-year-old male at his home in Ambraal Street in Gelvandale,” Naidu said.
“The second suspect, 21, was arrested at the New Law Court in Gqeberha while he was attending court on another matter.”
Cheslyn Philander and Zane Geyers appeared in court on Thursday.
The pair face two charges of murder and one of attempted murder, and are expected to appear in court again on July 6.
Kurtley’s mother, Tasha Rossouw, previously said that she was still coming to terms with what happened and wanted justice to prevail.
“I want justice and I want it now; my little baby was taken away from us,” she said at the time.
“We are heartbroken. It is such a shock, it feels like a nightmare to us still.
“We never expected this to happen — nothing like this has happened here before.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics