Abducted baby found thanks to alert social worker
Quick thinking leads to recovery of little boy stolen seven months ago from his mother just days after his birth
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 30 June 2023
Seven months after an infant was snatched from his mother, it was the quick thinking of a social worker when she noticed something suspicious on the baby’s vaccination card that led to the arrest of the alleged kidnapper this week — and the safe recovery of the little boy.
An elderly couple, who had believed all this time that the baby was their grandson, are still in disbelief after they were informed that the now seven-month-old boy they had helped raise had, in fact, been kidnapped...
Abducted baby found thanks to alert social worker
Quick thinking leads to recovery of little boy stolen seven months ago from his mother just days after his birth
Seven months after an infant was snatched from his mother, it was the quick thinking of a social worker when she noticed something suspicious on the baby’s vaccination card that led to the arrest of the alleged kidnapper this week — and the safe recovery of the little boy.
An elderly couple, who had believed all this time that the baby was their grandson, are still in disbelief after they were informed that the now seven-month-old boy they had helped raise had, in fact, been kidnapped...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics