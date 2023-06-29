×

News

Woman who ‘kidnapped’ baby in November arrested

29 June 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The search for a 20-year-old woman who allegedly stole a four-day-old infant in November 2022 finally came to an end on Tuesday when she was arrested and the baby found.

She is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of kidnapping...

