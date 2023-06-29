×

Rachel Colenso shares lessons learnt from cheating death in Swiss Alps blizzard

From plane crash to three nights on an icy cliff, renowned mountain guide’s story empowers people to face difficult challenges

29 June 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

An enthralled audience sat on the edge of their seats this week at Newton Park Library as motivational speaker and author Rachel Colenso shared an intriguing story of defying the odds.

Colenso and now husband Jeremy’s terrifying experience of being stranded on a sheer face at 3,000m in the Swiss Alps for three days during an extreme blizzard in 2003 was relived at in the packed auditorium on Tuesday...

