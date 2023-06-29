Rachel Colenso shares lessons learnt from cheating death in Swiss Alps blizzard
From plane crash to three nights on an icy cliff, renowned mountain guide’s story empowers people to face difficult challenges
An enthralled audience sat on the edge of their seats this week at Newton Park Library as motivational speaker and author Rachel Colenso shared an intriguing story of defying the odds.
Colenso and now husband Jeremy’s terrifying experience of being stranded on a sheer face at 3,000m in the Swiss Alps for three days during an extreme blizzard in 2003 was relived at in the packed auditorium on Tuesday...
Rachel Colenso shares lessons learnt from cheating death in Swiss Alps blizzard
From plane crash to three nights on an icy cliff, renowned mountain guide’s story empowers people to face difficult challenges
Reporter
An enthralled audience sat on the edge of their seats this week at Newton Park Library as motivational speaker and author Rachel Colenso shared an intriguing story of defying the odds.
Colenso and now husband Jeremy’s terrifying experience of being stranded on a sheer face at 3,000m in the Swiss Alps for three days during an extreme blizzard in 2003 was relived at in the packed auditorium on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics