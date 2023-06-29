Nick Mallett talks rugby and the rand
Citizens feeling low about situation in SA can look to the sport as a lighthouse, says renowned commentator
With all roads leading to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where the Springboks will hope to mount a defence of their title, renowned rugby commentator and motivational speaker Nick Mallett visited Gqeberha to share his views on the upcoming showpiece.
The event on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium reigned in pre-World Cup fever in the Bay, with SA among the 20 nations to grace European soil from September 8 to October 28...
Nick Mallett talks rugby and the rand
Citizens feeling low about situation in SA can look to the sport as a lighthouse, says renowned commentator
Reporter
With all roads leading to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where the Springboks will hope to mount a defence of their title, renowned rugby commentator and motivational speaker Nick Mallett visited Gqeberha to share his views on the upcoming showpiece.
The event on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium reigned in pre-World Cup fever in the Bay, with SA among the 20 nations to grace European soil from September 8 to October 28...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics