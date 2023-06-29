Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s ambitious 2050 action plan takes shape
Bay hopes to transform into service and economic development hub by harnessing catalytic projects and funding of R14.6bn
By Andisa Bonani - 29 June 2023
Through a district development model, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality hopes to transform the metro into a service and economic development destination as it strives to fulfil its 2050 One Plan commitments by implementing catalytic projects and harnessing promised funding of R14.6bn.
The district development model aims to improve the coherence and efficacy of service delivery and harness opportunities for growth and development with a focus on SA’s 44 districts and eight metros. ..
