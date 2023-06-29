Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber flags high number of unplanned power outages
By Herald Reporter - 29 June 2023
The high number of unplanned power outages is of major concern to businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This is according to Nelson Mandela Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen...
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber flags high number of unplanned power outages
The high number of unplanned power outages is of major concern to businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This is according to Nelson Mandela Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics