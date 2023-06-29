Makhanda teen looking to conquer the courts in UK
By Brandon Nel - 29 June 2023
Kingswood College pupil and tennis player Madison Edwards will head to London on Thursday set on serving aces at a training camp and revelling in a dream of being courtside at Wimbledon becoming reality.
Edwards started playing tennis at the age of three and tapping into her talent with hours of training has developed her skills, which have seen her represent SA on more than one occasion...
