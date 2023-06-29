Knysna Forest marathon runners gear up to shed their clothing

While runners across SA gear up for the SPAR Knysna Forest Marathon set to take place on July 8, athletes will continue to spread the love through the renowned tradition of leaving their clothing behind for the less fortunate.
The marathon that has captured the hearts of many in the Garden Route has also made its mark by raising funds for designated NGOs each year.
In 2023, Vermont Centre Old Age Home, Loeriehof Old Age Home, Epilepsy SA (Southern Cape-Karoo region) and Sinethemba Youth Development Centre are all set to benefit.
Simone de Jager, who manages the Vermont Centre in Hornlee, which renders 24-hour care to 60 elderly residents, said the Covid-19 pandemic had taken a psychological toll on residents and staff.
Added to that, fundraising had been difficult during the pandemic.
“We haven’t found our feet yet as far as fundraising is concerned.
“To have this boost in such difficult economic times is such a blessing from the community and organisations involved.
“That they see us in this light is very special and we are so grateful,” De Jager said.
Sinethemba director Michael Smith echoed De Jager’s sentiments, saying the recognition of the NGO, which cares for the youth, particularly those living on the streets, meant a lot to them during an economic crisis.
Smith confirmed their needs had escalated over the past year.
“Our kids are not coping at school, so we are trying to offer them basic education.
“This means taking them into town, which creates extra transport costs,” Smith said.
“We appreciate all the support we can get,” he said.
Ashleigh Smith, who is in the marketing department at Epilepsy SA, said funds raised would be used to provide 24-hour specialised care to 50 adults living with debilitating epilepsy and other neurological conditions.
Besides the four beneficiaries that will be receiving cash, there is another interesting component to the charity aspect.
With the event taking place in midwinter, the organisers ask participants to wear winter attire to the starting line.
As the race starts, they leave the winter attire behind.
This will then be given to those in need of warm clothing during winter.
HeraldLIVE
