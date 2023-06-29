×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

House fire claims lives of two children in Soweto

29 June 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
A lit candle is believed to be the cause of the fire in the bedroom.
A lit candle is believed to be the cause of the fire in the bedroom.
Image: City of Joburg EMS

Two children died in a fire at their home in Doornkop, Soweto, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters responded to the fire. On arrival, they found the family and community members had extinguished the blaze in the bedroom, but two bodies were discovered.

“A toddler and a five-year-old died when the mattress they were sleeping on was burnt by an unattended candle,” she said.

Radebe-Kgiba said it was unfortunate that many house fires are caused by open flames and unsafe use of heating appliances. “EMS urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read