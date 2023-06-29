House fire claims lives of two children in Soweto

Two children died in a fire at their home in Doornkop, Soweto, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters responded to the fire. On arrival, they found the family and community members had extinguished the blaze in the bedroom, but two bodies were discovered.
“A toddler and a five-year-old died when the mattress they were sleeping on was burnt by an unattended candle,” she said.
Radebe-Kgiba said it was unfortunate that many house fires are caused by open flames and unsafe use of heating appliances. “EMS urges communities to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended.”
