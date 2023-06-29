×

Donors open hearts to Door of Hope

Children’s home gets much-needed boost thanks to caring community member’s Reviving Hope Drive

29 June 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

After spending days without food and electricity, Coega Door of Hope Children’s Home received a much-needed boost through generous donations made in the spirit of the home’s late founder.

On Wednesday, everything from groceries and clothing to microwaves and washing machines were handed over to the home at a ceremony at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium hosted by the Reviving Hope Drive...

