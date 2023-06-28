×

News

WATCH LIVE | Three more suspects in Bester escape appear in Bloemfontein magistrate’s court

By TimesLIVE - 28 June 2023

Another three suspects have been arrested in the Thabo Bester escape case and are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court. This brings the total number of arrests to 12 since April this year.

