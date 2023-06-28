Walmer community protest against clinic staff shortages
The Walmer Clinic came to a standstill on Tuesday when nursing staff downed tools in protest against unacceptable working conditions due to staff shortages.
The situation left dozens of Walmer Township residents fuming after they had been waiting, some since 5am in the cold and dark, only to be told they would not receive treatment or medication...
