The case against three G4S employees linked to the Thabo Bester matter has been postponed to next week in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Thabang Matthews Mier, Joel Lekhari Makhetha and Moeketsi April Ramolula made a brief appearance on Wednesday morning, where it was confirmed that they had legal representatives and no previous convictions.
Mier faces one charge of assisting an inmate to escape, while the other two face three charges each: assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body and corruption.
The three were arrested on Monday morning, one at his home in Botshabelo and the other two at their homes in Bloemfontein.
“Two of the suspects are 47 years old and the third is 37. All three are male and all are G4S employees,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
Proceedings started with a request from prosecutor Sello Matlhoko that the three be added to the Bester matter as accused 10, 11 and 12 respectively.
Three more G4S employees nabbed in Thabo Bester prison escape to be kept in custody pending July court date
Twelve people have been arrested so far in connection with Bester's escape from prison in May last year
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The state requested a postponement to July 3, following an agreement with the trio's lawyers.
Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi granted both requests by the state.
“On the application brought before me by the public prosecutor for you to be joined to this case ... the application is hereby granted.
“By agreement between the state and defence, the case is remanded till July 3 for bail information. All three of you will remain in custody until then,” he said.
The state a week ago confirmed that three more people would be arrested in the matter, as the case against the nine who appeared at the time was postponed to August.
Twelve people have so far been arrested in connection with Bester's audacious escape from Mangaung prison in May last year and police said they could not rule out more arrests. Only two of the accused have successfully applied for bail so far, while Dr Nandipha Magudumana abandoned her bail bid to challenge her arrest and detention.
