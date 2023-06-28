Thousands of temporary jobs created ahead of festival
Fund helps to solve community and social problems under ‘work for the common good’ ethos
By Devon Koen - 28 June 2023
In a boost to the economy and in a bid to create employment, the Social Employment Fund (SEF) has in just over a year created more than 50,000 temporary jobs with at least 2,000 Makhanda residents benefiting from the project.
Speaking at a briefing session on Tuesday at the 1820 Settlers Monument during the National Arts Festival (NAF), which is one of the SEF’s implementing partners, project programme manager Bhavnesh Parbhoo said since its inception thousands of people had benefited in various ways. ..
Thousands of temporary jobs created ahead of festival
Fund helps to solve community and social problems under ‘work for the common good’ ethos
In a boost to the economy and in a bid to create employment, the Social Employment Fund (SEF) has in just over a year created more than 50,000 temporary jobs with at least 2,000 Makhanda residents benefiting from the project.
Speaking at a briefing session on Tuesday at the 1820 Settlers Monument during the National Arts Festival (NAF), which is one of the SEF’s implementing partners, project programme manager Bhavnesh Parbhoo said since its inception thousands of people had benefited in various ways. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics