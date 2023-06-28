Task team appeals to captive lion owners to come forward
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 28 June 2023
A team appointed by environment minister Barbara Creecy to facilitate the voluntary phasing out of captive lion operations is calling on operators to come forward in the next three weeks to facilitate the process.
The establishment of the ministerial task team was launched by Creecy after a recommendation by a high-level panel in December that captive lion operations, including lion breeding, canned lion hunting and selling of lion bones, should be outlawed...
Task team appeals to captive lion owners to come forward
A team appointed by environment minister Barbara Creecy to facilitate the voluntary phasing out of captive lion operations is calling on operators to come forward in the next three weeks to facilitate the process.
The establishment of the ministerial task team was launched by Creecy after a recommendation by a high-level panel in December that captive lion operations, including lion breeding, canned lion hunting and selling of lion bones, should be outlawed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics