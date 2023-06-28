The area has become a breeding ground for mass shootings. This incident comes two weeks after police gunned down five men in Mariannhill, with one of the suspects being a wanted criminal in the area linked to about 20 offences including murder and hijacking.
The police said they received a tip-off about his whereabouts, and once they located him, they came under fire.
In February, five people were killed when at least three gunmen stormed two vehicle workshops in Mariannhill.
The men allegedly shot the owner and two others at one of the workshops. The owner and one other person died on the scene, while the third person was rushed to the hospital. The gunmen proceeded to the second workshop, where they shot and killed its owner and two others.
Police said nothing was reported robbed or stolen during the shooting.
Also in Mariannhill, seven people were killed in July last year when a group of men stormed a tuck shop and opened fire at patrons. Six men, aged between 30 and 65, died on the scene, and the seventh person, who was rushed to the hospital, died days later.
TimesLIVE
Six killed in another mass shooting in Durban
Reporter
Image: 123RF
Six people were killed and one seriously injured in another mass shooting in Mariannhill, on the outskirts of Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal.
Police said the incident took place on Monday, at 3.30pm when a large group of men gathered at a house in Demat Road in Mariannhill for a meeting.
It is alleged that some of the men opened fire on the group, fatally wounding six and injuring another, who is in hospital.
“The deceased’s ages range between 30 and 50,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.
Naicker said the motive for the shooting is unclear, and detectives from the provincial organised crime unit are investigating.
The area has become a breeding ground for mass shootings. This incident comes two weeks after police gunned down five men in Mariannhill, with one of the suspects being a wanted criminal in the area linked to about 20 offences including murder and hijacking.
The police said they received a tip-off about his whereabouts, and once they located him, they came under fire.
In February, five people were killed when at least three gunmen stormed two vehicle workshops in Mariannhill.
The men allegedly shot the owner and two others at one of the workshops. The owner and one other person died on the scene, while the third person was rushed to the hospital. The gunmen proceeded to the second workshop, where they shot and killed its owner and two others.
Police said nothing was reported robbed or stolen during the shooting.
Also in Mariannhill, seven people were killed in July last year when a group of men stormed a tuck shop and opened fire at patrons. Six men, aged between 30 and 65, died on the scene, and the seventh person, who was rushed to the hospital, died days later.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics