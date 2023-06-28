×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Cannon speaks out about banning

28 June 2023
Maasdorp Cannon
Maasdorp Cannon
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

SA Rugby recently dropped a bombshell when it banned EP’s firebrand president Maasdorp Cannon for two years after he was found guilty of contravening the Saru constitution and its code of conduct.

The ban relates to comments by Cannon directed at the mother body during a funeral service for Godfrey Thorne.

Alarmed EP Rugby bosses have since lodged an urgent appeal the ban overturned.

Meanwhile, in a mass display of support, clubs have rallied behind Maasdorp Cannon and voted unanimously that he should appeal against the ban.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Cannon exclusively. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon
IN HINDSIGHT: EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon
Image: GEORGE BYRON
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read