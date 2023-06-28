SA Rugby recently dropped a bombshell when it banned EP’s firebrand president Maasdorp Cannon for two years after he was found guilty of contravening the Saru constitution and its code of conduct.
The ban relates to comments by Cannon directed at the mother body during a funeral service for Godfrey Thorne.
Alarmed EP Rugby bosses have since lodged an urgent appeal the ban overturned.
Meanwhile, in a mass display of support, clubs have rallied behind Maasdorp Cannon and voted unanimously that he should appeal against the ban.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Cannon exclusively.
LISTEN | Cannon speaks out about banning
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Image: GEORGE BYRON
