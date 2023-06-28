Kabega Park family devastated by Border Collie's attack on their pets
Unleashed Border Collie targets two dogs on walk, leaving one dead and owners traumatised
A dog attack has left a Kabega Park mother and son traumatised after what was meant to be a quiet walk with their miniature Doberman and Jack Russell Terrier dogs left one of the animals dead and the other fighting for its life.
On Saturday, Karin le Roux, 58, left her home at the Kingston Mews townhouse complex with her stepson, Helgard Ferreira, 16, to take their leashed dogs for their usual stroll in the area...
Kabega Park family devastated by Border Collie's attack on their pets
Unleashed Border Collie targets two dogs on walk, leaving one dead and owners traumatised
Reporter
A dog attack has left a Kabega Park mother and son traumatised after what was meant to be a quiet walk with their miniature Doberman and Jack Russell Terrier dogs left one of the animals dead and the other fighting for its life.
On Saturday, Karin le Roux, 58, left her home at the Kingston Mews townhouse complex with her stepson, Helgard Ferreira, 16, to take their leashed dogs for their usual stroll in the area...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics