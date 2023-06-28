×

Home affairs extends operating times to meet demand during school holiday

Offices processing smart IDs and passports will be open from 8am to 5.30pm

28 June 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The department of home affairs has temporarily extended operating times by two hours to meet growing demand. File photo.
Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has approved a temporary extension of operating times by two hours at its front offices to meet growing demand.

The extension, from Tuesday, is intended to deal with the high demand for smart ID cards and passports.

Offices will be open from 8am to 5.30pm.

“The department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” said Motsoaledi.

He emphasised that this is temporary.

The extension applies to the 198 modernised live capture offices which can process smart ID cards and passports.

