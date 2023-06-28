Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has approved a temporary extension of operating times by two hours at its front offices to meet growing demand.
The extension, from Tuesday, is intended to deal with the high demand for smart ID cards and passports.
Offices will be open from 8am to 5.30pm.
“The department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” said Motsoaledi.
He emphasised that this is temporary.
The extension applies to the 198 modernised live capture offices which can process smart ID cards and passports.
TimesLIVE
Home affairs extends operating times to meet demand during school holiday
Offices processing smart IDs and passports will be open from 8am to 5.30pm
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has approved a temporary extension of operating times by two hours at its front offices to meet growing demand.
The extension, from Tuesday, is intended to deal with the high demand for smart ID cards and passports.
Offices will be open from 8am to 5.30pm.
“The department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” said Motsoaledi.
He emphasised that this is temporary.
The extension applies to the 198 modernised live capture offices which can process smart ID cards and passports.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics