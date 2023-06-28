However, eThekwini is expected to be a hive of activity at the weekend despite greater Durban being pounded by heavy rain.
Thandiwe Gumede, a forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS) in Durban, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday: “After Thursday we are not expecting any rain, especially for the Durban July.”
Hollywoodbets said in a statement on Wednesday that it’s “all systems go” for the R5m race at Greyville.
Meanwhile, SAWS has warned some road networks and mountain passes connecting communities in the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape could be closed on Thursday after potential disruptive snow on the roads and railways, especially during the morning.
According to the weather service, areas of potential impact include Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey and Matatiele, and there could be isolated loss of livestock in this region.
TimesLIVE
From devastating stories to visuals, here’s everything to know about the grim weather engulfing SA this week
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
South Africa has been engulfed by horrid weather conditions this week, including floods, tornadoes and snow.
We bring you everything you need to know: personal stories, state action, aid, images and videos from the affected areas.
A 51-year-old Durban man was forced to seek refuge in a tree after his vehicle was swept off a bridge into the flooded Umbilo River near Pinetown, west of Durban, on Tuesday night.
Clifford Ireland of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said they received a call for assistance at about 8.30pm.
“At least four vehicles had reportedly been washed off the Umbilo River bridge at Heaton Nicholls Drive in flash floods during a heavy downpour,” said Ireland.
“One vehicle had been stuck against a tree. The driver managed to free himself and climbed the tree to escape the fast-flowing flooded river that had broken its banks.”
In Inanda, residents were left horrified when a tornado swept through the area, tearing off corrugated roofs, wooden gates, and fences.
The flying debris swirled in the air, causing damage and panic among residents who tried to get out of harm’s way.
When TimesLIVE visited the area on Tuesday, some residents said they were devastated and heartbroken by the damage.
TimesLIVE
