Desiree allegedly killed on ‘spur of the moment’, court told
By Simtembile Mgidi and Roslyn Baatjies - 28 June 2023
“Provoked” to the extent that he allegedly murdered his ex-wife on the “spur of the moment”, Bethelsdorp resident Johnny Baartman broke down as he told the district surgeon what had happened the night Desiree was killed.
He will now be sent to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda for a full evaluation of his mental state before his murder trial can begin...
