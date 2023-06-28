Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 7am on Wednesday, due to a delay in returning some generating units to service, Eskom said.
This will be in effect until 4pm.
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until midnight.
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
Daytime load-shedding returns after recent reprieve
Image: 123rf
