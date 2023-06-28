Dads and their little princesses have a ball
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 28 June 2023
Moms had to take the back seat at the weekend as dozens of Gqeberha dads took their little princesses to a ball.
And while some of the moms managed to sneak in a few photographs, it turned out to be a night to remember for the 38 dads and 42 princesses in attendance at the Gqeberha dance company Feet on Fire’s Daddy and Princess Ball at Forevermore@Diaz Club in Newton Park...
Dads and their little princesses have a ball
Moms had to take the back seat at the weekend as dozens of Gqeberha dads took their little princesses to a ball.
And while some of the moms managed to sneak in a few photographs, it turned out to be a night to remember for the 38 dads and 42 princesses in attendance at the Gqeberha dance company Feet on Fire’s Daddy and Princess Ball at Forevermore@Diaz Club in Newton Park...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics