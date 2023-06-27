×

Two accused in Gqeberha doctor’s murder abandon bail bids

By Brandon Nel - 27 June 2023

The two men accused of killing Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa abandoned their bid for bail in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Andile Jongi and Siyabulela Gcayiya appeared alongside their co-accused, Nothukela “Ethel” Mphahlwa-Noqekwa...

