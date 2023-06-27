×

Three more suspects arrested in Thabo Bester case

All three are male employees of G4S

27 June 2023
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Three more people have been arrested in connection with Facebook rapist Thabo Bester's daring escape from prison in May last year. File photo.
Three more people have been arrested in connection with Facebook rapist Thabo Bester's daring escape from prison in May last year. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Three more suspects have been apprehended in the Thabo Bester prison escape case, the police said on Tuesday. 

"Two of the suspects are 47 years old and the third is 37. All three are male and are all G4S employees," said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

"One suspect was arrested at his home in Botshabelo, while the other two were arrested at their place of residence in Bloemfontein. All three were arrested on Monday evening."

The trio is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.

"They all face a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, violation of a corpse, and corruption.

"Twelve suspects have been arrested in this case. The possibility of effecting more arrests cannot be ruled out," Mathe said.

Among those arrested is Bester himself, who faked his own death in order to escape from prison in May 2022, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zolile Sekeleni. 

TimesLIVE

