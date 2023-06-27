Three handed hefty sentences for attack on Addo farmer

Three men convicted of robbing, beating and kidnapping an Addo farmer in 2018 were handed hefty prison sentences in the Gqeberha regional court this week.
Vuyile Magwa, 38, Kwanele Madasi, 31, and Bulelani Mti, 35, were each sentenced to between 35 years and 58 years’ imprisonment.
The trio were all sentenced to 10 years for housebreaking with intent to rob, five years for kidnapping, and five years for fraud.
Magwa and Madasi were sentenced to an additional 20 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, while Mti was sentenced to 15 years on the same charge.
Magwa was also slapped with an additional 18 years on charges of unlawful possession of firearms, including a semi-automatic firearm.
The court had found that the three friends had conspired to break into the premises of the 68-year-old Elimdrift farm owner.
On the first day, they went to the farm to survey the area.
They then returned the next day and found the victim busy at the door, where they attacked him, covered him with a duvet cover and assaulted him with a blunt object on his head.
He immediately lost consciousness and woke up tied to a chair, with the assailants searching the house, demanding access to his safe.
When they did not find it, they stole firearms and kidnapped the victim in his vehicle.
They drove him to an adjacent farm which he had been keeping an eye on for a neighbour and forced him to open up.
Again, they searched that house and stole various items.
The men then took the elderly farmer to a shack near New Brighton, where they tied him up and demanded that he hand over his bank cards and pin, failing which, they would kill him.
They kept him in the shack overnight and the next day went on a shopping spree, buying expensive clothes in several stores at Kenako Mall.
They then released the victim, threatening him with death if he opened a case, and handed him his vehicle.
He drove away in a state of shock, and he alerted his neighbour who contacted the police.
Investigations led to the arrest of the three men and the recovery of the firearms.
During the trial, they all denied the allegations.
Magwa and Madasi were already serving a 20-year sentence for a similar offence, committed two months before the Elimdrift robbery, which was also successfully prosecuted by state advocate Sivuyile McKay.
Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo applauded McKay, prosecutor Melani Hammet, and the police for their roles in the successful prosecution of the men.
The court noted that since their arrests, farm robberies in the area had subsided.
