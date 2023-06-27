Game buyers can look forward to a top-class selection of animals at the Kirkwood Wildsfees’s annual wildlife auction as stock from SANParks will be returning to the catalogue for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Animals from the Addo Elephant National Park, and other nearby parks, have always been in high demand, and buyers from across the country have registered to take part in Friday’s auction.
“The return of SANParks game to the auction is welcomed by the tourism and game industries,” Johan Swart, one of the auction conveners, said.
“Their animals are always sought after, especially their kudu bulls because of their exceptional quality.”
The auction, which coincides with the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees, will see 150 lots go under the hammer, consisting of about 360 purebred animals, including eland, kudu, Cape mountain zebra, gemsbok, black wildebeest and hartebeest.
Garth Saville, another auction convener, said one of the biggest attractions for buyers from outside the province were the 15 disease-free buffalo bulls featured on the catalogue.
Another rare offering will be two lots of spotted hyena.
The auction, which will be led by world-renowned auctioneer Brandon Leer, is set to take place at the Mayogi bomas, on the R75 near the Kirkwood turn-off, on Friday at 12pm.
SANParks animals return to Wildsfees game auction
Image: ED RICHARDSON
