‘My name was Desiree Hutton-Baartman. Don’t forget that I was alive’
Moving message circulates online as Bethelsdorp man appears in court in connection with ex-wife’s murder
“My name was Desiree Hutton-Baartman. I was 57. I was a daughter, a mother, an aunt, a sister, a friend and much more to the people who loved me ... Don’t forget my name. Don’t forget that I was here and that I was alive.”
As this poignant message, along with a photograph of a smiling Baartman, did the rounds on social media, about 30 members of the Port Elizabeth Rape Crisis Centre arrived at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday...
‘My name was Desiree Hutton-Baartman. Don’t forget that I was alive’
Moving message circulates online as Bethelsdorp man appears in court in connection with ex-wife’s murder
General Reporter
“My name was Desiree Hutton-Baartman. I was 57. I was a daughter, a mother, an aunt, a sister, a friend and much more to the people who loved me ... Don’t forget my name. Don’t forget that I was here and that I was alive.”
As this poignant message, along with a photograph of a smiling Baartman, did the rounds on social media, about 30 members of the Port Elizabeth Rape Crisis Centre arrived at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
Politics