Leaking roofs a nightmare for Cleary Park stores, customers
Recent rains have worsened situation, but management says repairs are already under way
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 27 June 2023
Fed-up shoppers and tenants at the Cleary Shopping Centre have complained about the state of the complex for months and the recent rain has caused havoc.
Leaking roofs, which have seen the mall using refuse bins in passageways in an attempt to keep the building dry, have left shoppers annoyed as they try to navigate wet tiles...
