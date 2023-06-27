Jeffreys Bay builder probed for fraud
Homeowners allege they paid for projects that were either only partially done or not done at all
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 27 June 2023
A builder accused of duping homeowners out of millions of rand with incomplete and nonexistent jobs is being investigated by police.
The complainants, from across the country, all said Jeffreys Bay resident Juan Roux had made their lives a living hell as their dream renovation projects collapsed...
Jeffreys Bay builder probed for fraud
Homeowners allege they paid for projects that were either only partially done or not done at all
A builder accused of duping homeowners out of millions of rand with incomplete and nonexistent jobs is being investigated by police.
The complainants, from across the country, all said Jeffreys Bay resident Juan Roux had made their lives a living hell as their dream renovation projects collapsed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
Politics