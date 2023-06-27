‘I regret killing my ex-wife’ — Johnny Baartman
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 June 2023
A district surgeon’s report submitted to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday details how Bethelsdorp man Johnny Baartman had confessed to killing his ex-wife, apparently after she “provoked” him.
Desiree Baartman was murdered earlier in June in the home the former couple had continued to share after their divorce...
‘I regret killing my ex-wife’ — Johnny Baartman
A district surgeon’s report submitted to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday details how Bethelsdorp man Johnny Baartman had confessed to killing his ex-wife, apparently after she “provoked” him.
Desiree Baartman was murdered earlier in June in the home the former couple had continued to share after their divorce...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News