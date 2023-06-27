Bushy Park boreholes come on line
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 27 June 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk launched the city’s latest addition to the metro’s drought mitigation arsenal on Monday,
Guaranteeing an additional 13 megalitres a day for the western suburbs and central district of Gqeberha, the Bushy Park well field pump station will bring relief through the Churchill pipelines from groundwater...
