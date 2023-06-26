Wreath-laying ceremony commemorates lives lost at sea
SA Navy’s visit to Gqeberha marked by right of entry parade in New Brighton
After wooing the crowd with a musical extravaganza for the ages at Nangoza Jebe Hall on Saturday, the SA Navy marked a significant moment with a wreath-laying ceremony at the SS Mendi Memorial on Sunday.
Afterwards the naval men and women took to the streets of New Brighton one final time for a right of entry parade, officially granting the regiment “privilege of the city”...
