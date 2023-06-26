Throat singing, an art form almost lost in time, celebrated at fest
Only the Tuva of Mongolia, the Inuit of Canada, and the Xhosa practise this rare art
In a show of support, understanding, and as a means of bringing artists from different backgrounds and cultures together, an Art Talk hosted at the Amazwi Auditorium in Makhanda during the National Arts Festival, celebrated the technique of throat singing.
The technique which uses split-tones and overtones, combined with guttural sounds and effects in performance singing, has seen a sharp decline in popularity and according to director of the International Library of African Music, Dr Lee Watkins, it is a form of singing rarely seen on stage...
Throat singing, an art form almost lost in time, celebrated at fest
Only the Tuva of Mongolia, the Inuit of Canada, and the Xhosa practise this rare art
Court reporter
In a show of support, understanding, and as a means of bringing artists from different backgrounds and cultures together, an Art Talk hosted at the Amazwi Auditorium in Makhanda during the National Arts Festival, celebrated the technique of throat singing.
The technique which uses split-tones and overtones, combined with guttural sounds and effects in performance singing, has seen a sharp decline in popularity and according to director of the International Library of African Music, Dr Lee Watkins, it is a form of singing rarely seen on stage...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
World