Slain teen had big dreams
School report received days after 14-year-old son shot dead a heartbreaking reminder of his tenacity, grieving mom says
By Brandon Nel - 26 June 2023
His report card, delivered to the family home where he was gunned down by a stray bullet, is the bittersweet reminder of how hard young Kurtley Rossouw was working to achieve his dreams.
But instead of cooking his favourite meal to celebrate his good results as she normally would have done, a Gqeberha mother must prepare to bury her 14-year-old son...
