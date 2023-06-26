Nqaba Bhanga in hot water with DA after online post
By Andisa Bonani - 26 June 2023
A fight between former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga and party leaders has escalated, with insults of racism and alcohol abuse being tossed around.
This came after Bhanga took to social media at the weekend to accuse DA federal council chair Helen Zille of “keeping files on black people”...
