Nelson Mandela Bay frail care facilities buckle under pressure
Co-payments become part of the deal for patients as Sassa grants don’t cover costs
By Nomazima Nkosi - 26 June 2023
Frail care facilities in Nelson Mandela Bay are buckling under pressure and can no longer accept Sassa patients without additional payments from relatives.
Some of these facilities run at a loss of about R40,000 a month and can no longer afford to simply rely on Sassa payments...
