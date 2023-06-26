National Arts Festival going great guns despite wet, chilly weather
Cold, wet and rainy weather has not put a damper on the 49th instalment of the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and the organisers are gearing up for more visitors over the next few days.
“The first weekend has been wonderful and we have had some great shows so far,” festival chief executive Monica Newton said...
National Arts Festival going great guns despite wet, chilly weather
Court reporter
Cold, wet and rainy weather has not put a damper on the 49th instalment of the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and the organisers are gearing up for more visitors over the next few days.
“The first weekend has been wonderful and we have had some great shows so far,” festival chief executive Monica Newton said...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
World