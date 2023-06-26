×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha man fined for trying to defraud Road Accident Fund

By Herald Reporter - 26 June 2023
Keith Theodore Mtsimela, 44, was convicted in the city’s regional court on a charge of fraud
FOUND GUILTY: Keith Theodore Mtsimela, 44, was convicted in the city’s regional court on a charge of fraud
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to a fine and a suspended jail term for attempting to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) through a false claim totalling R1.3m for an accident that never happened.

Keith Theodore Mtsimela, 44, was convicted in the city’s regional court last Friday on a charge of fraud.

The court found that in February 2018 Mtsimela had submitted a false claim to the RAF through his attorney.

He claimed that he had been involved in a hit-and-run accident on October 25 2017 in Lewes Street, Algoa Park.

The RAF became suspicions during its routine internal investigations prior to payment being processed.

During the investigation, it was established that the accident never occurred.

The matter was then referred to the Gqeberha serious corruption investigation team of the Hawks for probing, and it was confirmed that the RAF had nearly been prejudiced out of R1.3m.

Mtsimela was arrested by the Hawks on February 28 and released on bail.

He was sentenced to a fine of R3,000 and five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, provided a similar offence is not committed during the suspension period.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read