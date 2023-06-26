A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to a fine and a suspended jail term for attempting to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) through a false claim totalling R1.3m for an accident that never happened.
Keith Theodore Mtsimela, 44, was convicted in the city’s regional court last Friday on a charge of fraud.
The court found that in February 2018 Mtsimela had submitted a false claim to the RAF through his attorney.
He claimed that he had been involved in a hit-and-run accident on October 25 2017 in Lewes Street, Algoa Park.
The RAF became suspicions during its routine internal investigations prior to payment being processed.
During the investigation, it was established that the accident never occurred.
The matter was then referred to the Gqeberha serious corruption investigation team of the Hawks for probing, and it was confirmed that the RAF had nearly been prejudiced out of R1.3m.
Mtsimela was arrested by the Hawks on February 28 and released on bail.
He was sentenced to a fine of R3,000 and five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, provided a similar offence is not committed during the suspension period.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha man fined for trying to defraud Road Accident Fund
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
HeraldLIVE
